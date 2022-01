WACO, TX — The Baylor Women’s Basketball game against Texas on Sunday will no longer happen on that day, as the game has been postponed.

This is the second game that has been postponed this week for Nicki Collen’s team. Tuesday’s game against TCU was also postponed due to COVID issues within the Bears program.

The next game on the Bears’ schedule will take place on the road in Norman on January 12 against Oklahoma at 6:00 pm.