WACO, TX — Nicki Collen will start her first season as the head coach of Baylor Women’s Basketball as a top-10 team, as the Bears found themselves at No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Baylor is one of four Big 12 teams in the preseason top 25, as the Bears are joined by Iowa State (12), West Virginia (19) and Texas (25).

Collen and company will open up their regular season on November 9 when they host Texas State at 7:00 pm.