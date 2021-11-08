Baylor Women’s Basketball using exhibition takeaways to prepare for regular season opener.

WACO, TX — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team will open up its 2021 regular season on Tuesday when the Bears host Texas State at 7:00 pm.

It will mark a more official debut for Nick Collen as head coach, as she has led her team through two exhibition games, in which they’ve seen a multitude of different defenses.

“I think you see a little bit of everything. We saw a lot of zone almost all zone in that second game, and I think we’re going to see zone in these first few games, potentially all three of these first three games in the first week,” Collen said. “I do think that this has been not a wake up call, we knew we were going to see some zone, but, you know, it’s just about getting comfortable and movement in zone offense and me getting better.”