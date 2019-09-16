Baylor Women’s Golf Heads to Inverness for Glass City Invitational

Baylor Press Release

By: David Kaye

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s golf is headed to Toledo, Ohio, to compete in the inaugural Glass City Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole tournament will be played on the par-72, 6,249-yard course at Inverness Club.

Teams will play two rounds on Monday, with the first round beginning at 7:45 a.m. CT. Tee times will be used for Tuesday’s final round, with the first players teeing off at 7 a.m. The latter portion of the final round will be televised on ESPN3, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

The Glass City Invitational features a 13-team field with a large Big Ten Conference presence. Baylor will compete against six Big Ten teams – Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin – along with Coastal Carolina, Florida, Furman, South Florida, Texas A&M and tournament-host Toledo.

Baylor’s lineup for the Glass City Invitational is led by junior Gurleen Kaur. She’s followed by graduate transfer Elodie Chapelet, senior Fiona Liddell, junior Diane Baillieux and freshman Anika Veintemilla.

The Bears opened the 2019-20 season with a fourth place finish in the Trinity Forest Invitational, which ran Sept. 9-10 at Trinity Forest Country Club in Dallas. Kaur finished in third place individually, while Chapelet tied for 16th place, Liddell took 19th place and Baillieux tied for 20th place. Veintemilla will be making her debut in the Baylor lineup after competing as an individual and finishing tied for 38th place last week.

The Inverness Club was founded in 1903 and served as host for the 2009 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. Inverness has also hosted four U.S. Opens, two U.S. Senior Opens, two PGA Championships and one U.S. Amateur.

Live scoring for the Glass City Invitational is available at www.Golfstat.com. Follow @BaylorWGolf Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the season.

GLASS CITY INVITATIONAL FIELD (2018-19 Final Golfstat Ranking)

Baylor (No. 27)

Coastal Carolina (No. 79)

Florida (No. 8)

Furman (No. 25)

Illinois (No. 16)

Michigan (No. 66)

Michigan State (No. 22)

Northwestern (No. 15)

Ohio State (No. 50)

South Florida (No. 80)

Texas A&M (No. 58)

Toledo (No. 93)

Wisconsin (No. 87)