Baylor Women’s Tennis Announces Plans for 2021 Schedule

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The Baylor women’s tennis team announced its plans for a 2021 Spring Schedule Saturday, that includes 22 matches and two tournaments.

After successfully completing four events in the fall, the Bears turn their attention to the spring where head coach Joey Scrivano and crew will play host to 10 non-conference matches and four Big 12 matches in Waco.

“We have a really strong team again this year, and the competition we will face in our schedule is one of the toughest in the country. I think it will be a good challenge, and we have high expectations of ourselves,” said Scrivano. “We were fortunate to play all our events in the fall and we are excited to be playing a complete season this spring.”

The Bears will also compete in two individual tournaments at the ITA Kickoff Weekend, Jan. 22-26 and at the ITA Indoor Championships in Seattle, Feb. 5-8. Less than two weeks after returning from Seattle, Baylor will head back to the Northwest with matches at Washington, Feb. 19 and at Washington State, Feb. 21.

A quick dash to College Station to face Texas A&M Feb. 27, will lead to the next eight of nine matches in Waco before the Bears finish the regular season on a five-match, Big-12 road trip.

Baylor opens the season at home with McNeese State and UTSA, Jan. 16 at the Hawkins Indoor. The Bears’ outdoor debut will be a non-conference match against a Big 12 opponent with TCU coming to face Baylor at the Hurd Tennis Center, March 4.

The Big 12 opener for the Bears takes place March 12 at home vs. Iowa State. That match starts the first of eight-straight at home, including four Big 12 matches vs. West Virginia (March 14), Oklahoma (March 19), Oklahoma State (March 21), and a non-conference contest with Houston (March 26) to close the homestand.

A road match at Texas March 28 kicks off the close to the season where Baylor will face K-State (April 9), Kansas (April 11), TCU (April 16) and Texas Tech (April 18) as the visitors.

Texas, Oklahoma State, Washington, Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma all finished 2020 ranked in the top 50 teams by the ITA, while Baylor was ranked No. 22 to finish the COVID-19 shortened season. All players involved with the spring 2020 season were granted back their year of eligibility by the NCAA. Both Baylor seniors Angie Shakhraichuk and Jessica Hinojosa elected to return for 2021.

Juniors Livia Kraus, Kris Sorokolet, Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana are back along with sophomore Paula Barañano. Three newcomers joined the Bears in the fall with freshmen Hannah Pinto, Caroline Kotarski and Audrey Boch-Collins all expected to be on the spring roster.

