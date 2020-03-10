Baylor Women’s Tennis Hosts No. 18 Central Florida Tuesday

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The No. 27-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team will get its first crack at an ITA Top 25 team with Central Florida coming to town Tuesday for a Noon match at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor is on a 3-match win streak, including two to open Big 12 play with wins over Iowa State and West Virginia Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Bears are 10-1 on the season with a 2-0 mark in Big 12 Conference play.

The Knights are ranked No. 18 in the latest ITA rankings with a 9-3 overall record and a 2-0 mark in the American Athletic Conference. UCF is 2-3 this season vs. Top 30 teams with a win over then-No. 18 Texas A&M (Feb. 2) and No. 29, Old Dominion, Feb. 28.

Baylor and UCF have played two common opponents this year with UCF beating Nebraska, 4-0, Feb. 16, and the Knights fell to No. 28 Ole Miss, 4-3, Feb. 21. Baylor beat Nebraska 6-1, Feb. 8 and edged Ole Miss, 4-3, Feb. 1.

The Knights are led by Evgeniya Levashova, who is ranked No. 108 in the ITA Singles rankings and carries a 9-1 overall record, including a 7-1 mark on the No. 1 singles court.

Baylor’s Paula Barañano and Alicia Herrero each have eight wins on the singles court this season while Barañano has teamed up with Angie Shakhraichuk to post a 5-1 mark in doubles play this spring.

Live stats and live video links are available on BaylorBears.com.