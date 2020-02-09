Baylor Women’s Tennis Improves to 6-0 with Win over Nebraska

Baylor Women's Tennis_1551929747738.jpg.jpg

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas. – The Baylor women’s tennis team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 6-1 win over Nebraska (4-1) Saturday at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears took the doubles point before winning five of six matches on the singles court for their first 6-0 start since 2016.

On the doubles court, it was knotted up at a match apiece before Mel Krywon and Alicia Herrero Linana teamed up on the No. 1 court to win a tough, 7-6 (8-6) match overe Kristina Novak and Claire Refeis.

Baylor won singles matches on the No. 2-5 courts, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Jessica Hinojosa won her 45th career match in dual-match play on the No. 5 court in three sets.

• Livia Kraus made her dual-match debut in 2020, winning on the No, 3 court in two sets.


STAT OF THE MATCH

6 – Angie Shakhraichuk won on the No. 6 court in two sets over Nebraska’s Anna Baranovski. The No. 6 spot has been a bright one for Baylor thus far with a 6-0 start from that court this season.

