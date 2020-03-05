Baylor Women’s Tennis Opens Conference Play Ranked No. 18

WACO, TX – Baylor women’s tennis team is off to a fantastic start, sporting an 8-1 record, as they enter their conference opener tomorrow, hosting Iowa State. Last year was an uncharacteristically down year for the Bears, as they only won nine matches, so the team is feeling a lot better where they are, entering conference play in 2020.

“We have a strong team now,” Paula Barañano said. “Like we are all prepared, more mature, so yeah, we were working hard, so we trust our team our coaches.”

“I mean we just have so much depth on this team,” Joey Scrivano said. “Really our entire lineup is interchangeable and they’re handling their role very, very well.”

