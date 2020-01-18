Baylor Women’s Tennis Opens Season with Convincing Win Over Georgia State

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The Baylor women’s tennis team opened the 2020 season with a 7-0 victory over Georgia State at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa and Alicia Herrero Linana teamed up for a 6-2 win while Mel Krywoj and Paula Barañano won 6-1 to ensure the Bears started off with the doubles court.

Then, Baylor took all six singles matches with Krywoj, Herrero Linana, Angie Shakhraichuk, Hinojosa, Kros Sorokolet and Barañano all debuting dual-match play with wins in 2020.

Friday’s 7-0 sweep marked the first for Baylor since Jan. 26, 2017 when the Bears beat New Mexico by the same score.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Sophomore Paula Barañano won her 15th career match in singles.

• Mel Krywoj picked up her first collegiate dual-match win.

• Alicia Herrero Linana won her first collegiate dual match.



STAT OF THE MATCH

15 – Baylor improved to 15-3 in season openers under 18th year head coach Joey Scrivano.