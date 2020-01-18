Baylor Women’s Tennis Opens Season with Convincing Win Over Georgia State

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The Baylor women’s tennis team opened the 2020 season with a 7-0 victory over Georgia State at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa and Alicia Herrero Linana teamed up for a 6-2 win while Mel Krywoj and Paula Barañano won 6-1 to ensure the Bears started off with the doubles court.

Then, Baylor took all six singles matches with Krywoj, Herrero Linana, Angie Shakhraichuk, Hinojosa, Kros Sorokolet and Barañano all debuting dual-match play with wins in 2020.

Friday’s 7-0 sweep marked the first for Baylor since Jan. 26, 2017 when the Bears beat New Mexico by the same score.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Sophomore Paula Barañano won her 15th career match in singles.

• Mel Krywoj picked up her first collegiate dual-match win.

• Alicia Herrero Linana won her first collegiate dual match.


STAT OF THE MATCH

15 – Baylor improved to 15-3 in season openers under 18th year head coach Joey Scrivano.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events