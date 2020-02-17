Baylor Women’s Tennis Picks Up First 7-0 Start Since 2015 with 4-1 win over Illinois

by: Baylor University

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas. – For the first time since 2015, the Baylor women’s tennis team has started a season 7-0 with the Bears taking a 4-1 win over Illinois (3-6) Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor took the doubles point for the fifth time this season with wins on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. Mel Krywoj & Alicia Herrero Linana paired up to beat Emilee Duong and Josie Frazier, 6-1 on the No. 1 court. The Illini evened doubles with a win on the No. 3 court before Baylor’s Paula Barañano and Angie Shakhraichuk beat Sasha Belaya and Emily Casati, 6-2.

Senior Jessica Hinojosa had the honors of taking the match-sealing win on the No. 5 singles court with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Illinois’ Ashley Yeah, 6-4, 6-1.

Sunday marked Baylor’s first-ever win over Illinois in five meetings.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor’s 7-0 start to the season is the best since the 2015 squad began the year 10-0.

• Kris Sorokolet stayed perfect (6-0) on the season with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Illinois’ Emilee Duong, 6-2, 6-4.


STAT OF THE MATCH

5 – Alicia Herrero Linana picked up her fifth win of the season with a two-set win on the No. 3 court.

