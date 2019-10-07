Baylor Women’s Tennis Sweeps Consolation Matches in Final Day of H-E-B Invitational

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – It was a 4-0 day for the Baylor women’s tennis team Sunday, with the Bears closing out the H-E-B Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center with three singles wins in consolation and a doubles-match victory.

Kristina Sorokolet, Angelina Shakhraichuk and Daria Rakitskaya all picked up wins in straight sets. Sorokolet’s win was the 35th of her career on the singles court for Baylor and gave her the “Gold” draw consolation title when she beat Houston’s Azul Pedemonti, 6-3, 6-3.

Paula Barañano and Anastasia Kharitonova teamed up to beat Arkansas’ Laura Rijkers and Kelley Keller, 6-3 on the doubles court in consolation.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Kris Sorokolet’s consolation victory gave the junior 35 career wins on the singles court for Baylor. This fall, she leads the Bears with a 7-2 record.

• Angie Shakhraichuk’s victory was the 40th of her career on the singles court for Baylor. She defeated Kentucky’s Akvile Parazinskaite, 7-5, 6-1.

• Through two fall tournaments, Baylor is 19-12 on the singles court and 4-4 in doubles as a team.