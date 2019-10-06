Baylor WT Gains More Experience in Day Two of H-E-B Invite

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – Baylor had another busy day in the second session of the H-E-B Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center Saturday. Junior Kristina Sorokolet advanced to the “Gold” draw consolation finals with a pair of wins on the singles court, and she along with teammate Angelina Shakhraichuk, advanced to the doubles semifinals before bowing out vs. a pair from Kentucky.

Sorokolet defeated Kentucky’s Carla Girbau and Illinois’ Josie Frazier in straight sets, respectively, to advance to the consolation singles finals Sunday morning. She’ll face off against Houston’s Azul Pedemonti, who needed a marathon to beat Baylor’s Anastasia Kharitonova in three sets in the other consolation semifinal, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-5).

Shakhraichuk was the lone Bear in the “Gold” draw winners’ bracket Saturday, but she fell in the quarterfinals in a three-set heartbreaker to Kentucky’s Diana Tkachenko, 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12-10).

Sorokolet and Shakhraichuk lost in the semifinals after two wins Friday on the doubles court. Auburn’s Lindsay Song and Yu Chen dropped the Baylor pair, 6-3.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Kris Sorokolet will have a chance for career win No. 35 on the singles court Sunday after a pair of wins in the “Gold” consolation bracket Saturday. She leads Baylor in the fall with a 6-2 record.

• Anastasia Kharitonova split matches in the “Gold” consolation bracket to move to 4-3 on the season.