WACO, TX (FOX 44) — 10 Baylor Bears earned their first bit of Preseason All-Big 12 recognition on Tuesday, with the release of teams from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Magazine.

Two different players both earned first team all-conference nods, as running back Richard Reese is on Athlon’s first team, while Phil Steele put defensive lineman Gabe Hall on his first team.

Meanwhile, linebacker Matt Jones is on the Athlon’s second team, while fellow linebacker, and Liberty transfer Mike Smith is on Phil Steele’s second team.

The transfer recognition continued on the third team all-conference selections, as BYU transfer offensive lineman Clark Barrington made the team for both publications. Meanwhile, Hall made the third team for Athlon, while Devin Lemear and OSU transfer running back Dominic Richardson made Steele’s third team.

Athlon then wrapped up its selections with the all-conference fourth team, which features Lemear, along with defensive line duo TJ Franklin and Garmon Randolph, while former Shoemaker standout Monaray Baldwin gets the nod as well.

Dave Aranda and company will take the stage in Arlington for their next scheduled media event at Big 12 Media Day on July 12th at AT&T Stadium.