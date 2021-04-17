12th Seeded Baylor Volleyball Set for Showdown with 4th Seeded Nebraska

OMAHA — The 12th seeded Baylor volleyball team will take on 4th seeded Nebraska in their own back yard Sunday in the sweet sixteen of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The former Big 12 Rivals will meet for the 31st time with Baylor still looking to win their first match (0-31) against the Corn Huskers.

of those 31 Nebraska wins 26 were sweeps, but the two have not met since 2010. Baylor is in a much different place as a program under Ryan McGuyre. Baylor is making their second-straight appearance in the regional round. They beat Purdue en route to a Final Four Berth last season.

The Bears are 8-4 under McGuyre in the NCAA Tournament. First serve in this match is set for 1:30pm tomorrow in Omaha and can be seen on ESPNU.