WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th ranked Baylor Volleyball team continued to dominate at the Ferrell Center, as the Bears swept Tulsa 3-0 in their Baylor Classic opener.

With the sweep, Ryan McGuyre’s team has now won all 15 sets that it has played at home during the 2022 season.

The Bears will continue their 2022 campaign on Friday, September 16th at noon, when they host Sam Houston State as part of a Friday doubleheader.