15th-Ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis Rolls By SMU in Doubleheader Sweep

WACO, Texas – No. 15 Baylor men’s tennis (4-0) took care of SMU (2-3) in both ends of a doubleheader Monday, winning both matches 7-0 at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.



All 12 Bears who competed earned two wins – one in singles and one in doubles. No. 10 Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen made their 2021 debut as a doubles team and won on the top court in the nightcap.



With the wins, the Bears extended their win streak to nine matches and have now won 30 consecutive matches at home.



MATCH ONE: Baylor 7, SMU 0

To kick things off, BU wasted no time claiming the first doubles point of the day, as Finn Bass/Alex Garcia defeated Callaway Clark/John Zisette on court two 6-2. To clinch the doubles point, Christopher Frantzen/Sebastian Nothhaft won 6-3 over Jordi Redelijk/Kyle Sillman on court three.



In the top spot, Ryan Dickerson/Spencer Furman finished off Clarke Wilson/Jan-Simon Vrbsky 6-2 to sweep doubles for the Bears.



On the singles side, Frantzen made quick work of his opponent Kyle Pham on court five, winning 6-1, 6-0 before most of the other singles matchups had entered the second set. Nothhaft wasn’t far behind, winning 6-2, 6-0 on court six against Eddie Ross.



Garcia clinched the match for the Bears with a 7-6(2), 6-2 win on court four over Zisette before Furman completed his straight-sets victory against Redelijk 6-2, 6-2 on the No. 1 court.



To round things out, Bass outlasted Clark in two sets, winning 7-6(2), 6-2 on court three, and Dickerson wrapped up Juan Jose Bianchi 6-3, 6-4 on court number two.



MATCH TWO: Baylor 7, SMU 0

The nightcap began with a thrilling round of doubles, decided by a tiebreaker on the top court. Charlie Broom/Matias Soto won in the third position 6-3 over Huntley Allen/Caleb Chakravarthi to give the Bears an advantage, but Adrian Boitan/Nick Stachowiak fell 7-5 to Liam Krall/Julian Steinhausen on court two.



The No. 10-ranked pairing of Lah/Frantzen pulled out a gritty 7-6(4) match against Bianchi/Tomas Vaise to take the doubles point and give BU momentum heading into singles.



Baylor ran out five players with experience on the top singles court, and that experience proved vital as SMU pushed the Bears in all six contests. No. 74 Stachowiak was the first one off the court, gathering a 6-2, 6-2 win over Steinhausen in the fourth position, moments before No. 66 Frantzen finished off Clarke Wilson 6-1, 6-4 on court six.



No. 56 Soto won a 6-3, 6-4 battle over Vrbsky on court two to seal the match, but the action was far from over as the remaining three courts would need tiebreakers to decide a winner. No. 103 Broom held on against Vaise on court five, 6-2, 7-6(5), No. 46 Boitan made use of a strong comeback to hold off Chakravarthi 6-4, 7-6(3) on the top court, and No. 43 Lah bounced back to win 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(1) against Krall in the third position.



HIGHLIGHTS

• This is the third time in the last four seasons that BU has swept three of its first four opponents.

• This is the first time since 2010 that all three of those sweeps were in 7-0 fashion.

• The Bears hold a 30-match win streak at home.

• BU extended its current win streak to nine matches.

• Baylor has won both ends of its last 38 doubleheaders.

• Baylor is 4-0 in the doubles points this season.

• BU has won 21 consecutive matches against the Mustangs.



STAT OF THE MATCH

14 – Baylor won all 14 points against SMU on Monday.

TOP QUOTE

Interim head coach Michael Woodson

On the doubleheader…

“I thought today was an excellent primer for what we’re looking to do when we head to Kick-Off Weekend. SMU competed hard, they’ve got a talented young squad and they really tested every single one of our guys. It was just great to have 12 guys out there competing throughout the day in pressure situations, and I thought we handled it well overall.”

Fourth-year junior Sven Lah

On his season debut…

“It feels good to be back on the court with my guys. It’s been since March when our 2020 season ended. We were getting momentum going into outdoor season, but now it feels so good to be back. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”



WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears (4-0) head to Ann Arbor, Mich. for ITA Kick-Off Weekend. Baylor will take on the host Wolverines on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT before a matchup against either Texas A&M or Pepperdine on Sunday.



