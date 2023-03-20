STORRS, CT (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears put up a fight but No. 2 UCONN was just too much in the late stages as Baylor exits the NCAAW Tournament in the Round of 32 with a 77-58 loss.

The Bears came out of the gates red hot carrying over their success from beyond the arc in the first-round against Alabama into the second round.

#Baylor playing with a major chip on their shoulders in the early going. 6-11 from 3-pt range has the Bears up 24-18 after the first quarter over No. 2 UCONN! #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 21, 2023

However, the Huskies responded in a big way with a 15-2 run. The Huskies went up as much as eight points in the second quarter before Baylor cut the lead to five to end the half.

#Baylor trails No. 2 UCONN, 40-35 at the half. The Bears cut the Huskies lead down to as little as 2 until Nika Muhl drained a shot from a logo as time expired to put them up 5 heading into the break. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 21, 2023

The second-half wasn’t kind for the Baylor, as UCONN asserted their dominance in the second half. The Huskies used a 16-point third quarter to take a double-digit lead heading into the final frame.

The Huskies go on a 16-4 run to end the third quarter and lead by 12 heading into the 4th. Azzi Fudd added 16 of her 22 points on the night for UCONN. #Baylor — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 21, 2023

The Huskies never looked back from that point, extending their lead and keeping it to advance to a date with No. 3 Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen.

Baylor exits in the Round of 32 for the second-straight season.