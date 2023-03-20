STORRS, CT (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears put up a fight but No. 2 UCONN was just too much in the late stages as Baylor exits the NCAAW Tournament in the Round of 32 with a 77-58 loss.
The Bears came out of the gates red hot carrying over their success from beyond the arc in the first-round against Alabama into the second round.
However, the Huskies responded in a big way with a 15-2 run. The Huskies went up as much as eight points in the second quarter before Baylor cut the lead to five to end the half.
The second-half wasn’t kind for the Baylor, as UCONN asserted their dominance in the second half. The Huskies used a 16-point third quarter to take a double-digit lead heading into the final frame.
The Huskies never looked back from that point, extending their lead and keeping it to advance to a date with No. 3 Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen.
Baylor exits in the Round of 32 for the second-straight season.