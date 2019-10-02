2019 Baylor Football: Making Defense Cool Again

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears have been known for offense for the last decade, but the 2019 team might be turning the tables.

Baylor’s last two wins were spearheaded by defensive efforts and big time stops at the end of the games.

Defensive end James Lockhart whop has been a defensive catalyst in the last two wins said he wants that pressure to put the game on ice for his team.

“It’s starting to become a habit,” Lockhart said after the Iowa State win. “I like it when the game is on the defense. I really really enjoy that. I like the pressure.”

Head Coach Matt Rhule likes that his guys on defense are stepping up and wanting to win the game on defense, even against some of these high-powered Big 12 offenses.

“There’s a lot of things there that we have to improve upon,” Rhule said of Saturday’s defensive effort. “But I do like the fact that their mentality is, ‘Hey, you know what, it doesn’t matter what’s happening on offense, we can win the game on defense and on special teams.”

The Bears will be in another tough battle on Saturday when they head to Manhattan, Kansas to battle the Kansas State Wildcats.