2nd-Ranked Baylor Gets Back on The Court

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor men’s basketball program has resumed team activities at the Ferrell Center, head coach Scott Drew announced Thursday.

“We are grateful to our health & wellness team for their dedication to keeping our community safe throughout this pandemic,” Drew said. “We’re thankful for the clearance to resume practicing, and we look forward to getting back to competition.”

The No. 2-ranked Bears expect to play their first Big 12 game of the season Saturday at Kansas State. Baylor will travel to Manhattan, Kan., to face the Wildcats at 3 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be televised live from Bramlage Coliseum on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Baylor’s next home game is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which is also on ESPN+.

Two games were postponed during the pause in team activities. The Bears’ Dec. 13 home game vs. Texas will be rescheduled for a later date during Big 12 Conference play, while a potential rescheduling of the Dec. 15 non-conference home game against Tarleton State is to be determined.

BAYLOR MBB 2020-21 UPDATED HOME SCHEDULE

Dec. 9 – Baylor 83, SFA 52

Dec. 21 – UAPB (7 pm)

Dec. 29 – Central Arkansas (3 pm)

Jan. 6 – Oklahoma (8 pm)

Jan. 12 – West Virginia (8 pm)

Jan. 18 – Kansas (8 pm)

Jan. 27 – Kansas State (8 pm)

Jan. 30 – Auburn (time TBD)

Feb. 6 – TCU (time TBD)

Feb. 13 – Texas Tech (11 am -or- 1 pm)

Feb. 20 – Oklahoma State (3 pm -or- 5 pm)

Feb. 23 – Iowa State (time TBD)

TBD – vs. Texas (rescheduled from Dec. 13)

TBD – vs. TBD non-conference opponent (rescheduled from Dec. 15 vs. Tarleton State)