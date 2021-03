Baylor guard Moon Ursin blocks a shot by Jackson State guard Jariyah Covington, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO– Kim Mulkey Improved to 18-0 all time in NCAA Tournament games with a 101-52 win over Jackson State on Sunday in San Antonio.

The Lady Bears were led in scoring by Moon Urisn who had 16 at the break and finished with 24. NaLyssa Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds in her return to San Antonio.

Baylor will now face Virginia Tech in the round of 32 after the Hokies dispatched of Marquette 70-63 earlier in the day.