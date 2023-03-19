DENVER, CO (FOX 44) — Hot shooting from the Creighton Bluejays sent the Baylor Bears packing in the Round of 32, 85-76.
The Bears got off to a fast start, attacking Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner and shooting the lights out.
Creighton went right at one of the best offenses in the country and outscored Baylor in the first half, 39-29. The Bluejays converted on 7-15 of their shots from beyond the arc, compared to just 2-15 for Baylor.
The Bears came out of the break eager to mount a comeback, with LJ Cryer and Jalen Bridges leading the charge to cut the lead to as little as five points.
Creighton then responded with a 15-5 run to extend the Bluejays’ lead to 15.
The Bears continued to chip away at the Creighton lead but the Bluejays wouldn’t break. Ryan Nembhard’s 17 second-half points helped seal the deal. He finished the game with a team-high 26 points on the night.
The Baylor Bears exit the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32 for the second-straight year.