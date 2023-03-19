DENVER, CO (FOX 44) — Hot shooting from the Creighton Bluejays sent the Baylor Bears packing in the Round of 32, 85-76.

The Bears got off to a fast start, attacking Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner and shooting the lights out.

Baylor going right at Ryan Kalkbrenner early with plenty of success.



Keyonte George finishes for a tough two, followed by Jalen Bridges who earns and converts an and-one opportunity. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 19, 2023

First half LJ Cryer has arrived in the Mile High City.



Seven early points for him. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 19, 2023

Creighton went right at one of the best offenses in the country and outscored Baylor in the first half, 39-29. The Bluejays converted on 7-15 of their shots from beyond the arc, compared to just 2-15 for Baylor.

That's the halftime buzzer here in Denver.



Baylor has some work to do if the Bears want to avoid a second straight second round exit as they trail 39-29.



The difference in this one is clear to anyone with eyes, as the Bluejays are +15 from behind the arc. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 19, 2023

The Bears came out of the break eager to mount a comeback, with LJ Cryer and Jalen Bridges leading the charge to cut the lead to as little as five points.

Baylor on a 7-0 run after an LJ Cryer three-pointer and the deficit is down to just five. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 20, 2023

Creighton then responded with a 15-5 run to extend the Bluejays’ lead to 15.

The Bears continued to chip away at the Creighton lead but the Bluejays wouldn’t break. Ryan Nembhard’s 17 second-half points helped seal the deal. He finished the game with a team-high 26 points on the night.

The Baylor Bears exit the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32 for the second-straight year.