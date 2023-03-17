DENVER, CO (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears are moving on the round of 32 with a 74-56 win over the No. 14 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.
The first half featured 12 lead changes with the Gauchos utilizing a 9-0 run to take a four-point lead with a little over six minutes in the half.
UCSB held onto that lead, in part by shooting 62 percent from the field in the first half as the Bears trailed 36-35 heading into the break.
The Baylor Bears offense came out as a new team in the second half, using a 15-4 run to take as much as a nine-point lead.
A big reason throughout the night continued to be the play of Caleb Lohner off the bench.
Lohner finished the game with a career-high 13 points, stepping up in the biggest game of the season to this point.
The Bears now move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will face the winner of No. 6 Creighton and No. 11 N.C. State on Sunday, March 19th.