DENVER, CO (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears are moving on the round of 32 with a 74-56 win over the No. 14 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

The first half featured 12 lead changes with the Gauchos utilizing a 9-0 run to take a four-point lead with a little over six minutes in the half.

UCSB on a 9-0 run in just 1:44 to take a four-point lead with 6:11 left. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 17, 2023

UCSB held onto that lead, in part by shooting 62 percent from the field in the first half as the Bears trailed 36-35 heading into the break.

The Baylor Bears offense came out as a new team in the second half, using a 15-4 run to take as much as a nine-point lead.

Baylor is in the midst of a 15-4 that has allowed to the Bears seize a little control.



The Bears have already made more threes in the first 8:19 of the second half than they did in the entire first half. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 17, 2023

A big reason throughout the night continued to be the play of Caleb Lohner off the bench.

What a game for #Baylor's Caleb Lohner off the bench today. He's tied for the team-high with 11 points on 5-5 shooting and has a +/- of +10. Bears lead by 6 with 12:16 remaining. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 17, 2023

Lohner finished the game with a career-high 13 points, stepping up in the biggest game of the season to this point.

The Bears now move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will face the winner of No. 6 Creighton and No. 11 N.C. State on Sunday, March 19th.