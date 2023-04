WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears rallied back in singles play after dropping the doubles point to take down the Red Raiders, 5-2 to open Big 12 conference play.

That's the game! Bears take down Texas Tech 5-2 to begin conference play.



Our next match is a road trip to TCU on Thursday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, 6 p.m.#SicEm 🐻🎾 pic.twitter.com/o2lbj4yEdJ — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) April 2, 2023

Baylor continues its conference slate against TCU on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 p.m. in Fort Worth.