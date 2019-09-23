(5) Baylor Soccer Prevails over Gonzaga in Overtime with Golden Goal

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – For the third consecutive match, Baylor soccer had to battle in overtime. Seven minutes in, Raegan Padgett secured the victory for the Bears as her golden goal in the 97th minute gave Baylor the 2-1 win over Gonzaga.

Ally Henderson took the corner kick – Baylor had a 3-0 advantage in corners in overtime – and the ball landed at Padgett’s feet in front of the net. Padgett booted it with the toe of her right foot to the bottom right corner of the net for her second goal of the season.

Baylor finished the contest with a 10-3 advantage in corner kicks and a 19-10 edge in shots. Eleven of those shots were on goal for the Bears. In the first half alone, BU outshot the visiting Bulldogs, 11-2.

After a scoreless first half, it wasn’t until the 71st minute that Baylor got on the board. Danielle Hayden got the ball on Baylor’s defensive half and took it all the way to the top of the box. A little stop-and-go action from the senior set up a shot that slipped past the Gonzaga keeper and into the goal.

Gonzaga netted the equalizer in the 87th minute with a goal by Maggie Conners that eventually sent the match into overtime.

Baylor’s Jennifer Wandt finished the afternoon with two saves as Gonzaga had three shots on goal.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor is now 2-0-3 in overtime matches this season.

Danielle Hayden scored her first career goal. She racked up three points over the weekend with an assist on Friday against USC.

Raegan Padgett now has two goals on the season, both of which are game winners.

Kylie Ross and Elizabeth Kooiman led the way for BU with three shots each.

Ally Henderson recorded her second assist of the year in the win.

STAT OF THE GAME

206:12 – Number of minutes Baylor played over the weekend with a double overtime draw against No. 2 USC and an overtime victory vs. Gonzaga.