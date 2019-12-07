A Player’s Perspective: Southwest Conference Hall of Famer Tracy Saul Breaks Down Baylor & Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four-time All Southwest Conference performer, Southwest Conference Hall of Famer and All-American Defensive Back at Texas Tech, Tracy Saul, joined “Chasing a Championship to give his perspective on the Big 12 Championship Game.
by: Matt RobertsPosted: / Updated:
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four-time All Southwest Conference performer, Southwest Conference Hall of Famer and All-American Defensive Back at Texas Tech, Tracy Saul, joined “Chasing a Championship to give his perspective on the Big 12 Championship Game.