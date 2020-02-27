A Red-Hot Baylor Softball Squad Hits The Road This Weekend

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Softball team will take their 12-game win streak with them to Arkansas for the Woo Pig Classic, in Fayetteville.

Baylor just came off a perfect home stand winning all 12 of their games at Getterman Stadium, which is a good sign for a young team as they head out on a tough road trip.

“I think that is a sign of the leadership we have on this team,” Head Coach Glenn Moore said. “The upperclassmen that have played here, and know how important it is to to win here at home because we also know how difficult it is to win on the road.”

The Lady Bears will begin that difficult road at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon at Bogle park against the host and 22nd-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.