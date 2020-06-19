A Trio of Bears Added to the Round Rock Hairy Men Roster

WACO — Three Baylor baseball players have joined the roster of the Round Rock Hairy Men on Thursday evening.

Jacob Ashkinos, Jared McKenzie and Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo will all be playing their summer baseball with the temporary Texas Collegiate League expansion team.

The Hairy Men will play a 30-game schedule as a part of the 10 team league with teams stretching from Tulsa down to Victoria and over to Lafayette.

The Hairy Men will open their season on June 30th against the Brazos Valley Bombers, in Bryan.