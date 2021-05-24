A Trio of Bears Highlight All Big 12 Baseball First-Team

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Three Baylor baseball players were named to the All-Big 12 First Team with fifth-year seniors Luke Boyd and Andy Thomas, along with second-year freshman Jared McKenzie all earning the honor, the league announced on Monday. Tyler Thomas was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, while fifth-year senior Hayden Kettler, sophomore Jack Pineda and second-year freshman Tre Richardson were honorable mentions.

Thomas was named a first team selection for the second time in his career (2019), while McKenzie and Boyd earned their first honors.

In 2021, Boyd leads the team with a 1.04 ERA in 23 appearances and 26 innings pitched in the closer role. Boyd has eight saves this year which is third-most in the Big 12, while only allowing three runs scored and one extra-base hit (a double) all season. The Ojai, Calif., native is holding opponents to a .144 batting average, while only walking 10 batters and striking out 40.

On the season, Andy Thomas is hitting a career-best .342/.409/.578, to go along with a career-high 11 home runs and 59 RBI while starting every game behind the plate for the Bears. Thomas leads the team in home runs and RBI, he also has the second-most on the team (64), second in batting average, slugging percentage and total bases (108). His 59 RBI are third-most in the Big 12 and the most for any Baylor player in a single season since 2012.

McKenzie leads the Big 12 runs scored with 61, while coming in at second in batting average (.380), hits (78) and triples (4). The second-year freshman is also fifth in on-base percentage, sixth in total bases and ninth in slugging percentage. Additionally, the Round Rock native has hit nine home runs after not hitting any in the shortened 2020 season.

Tyler Thomas, earned second team honors after carrying a 2.49 ERA and 5-2 record this season. His ERA is fourth-best in the Big 12, while striking out 66 in 65 innings pitched in 11 starts. In addition, Thomas is also tied for third in the league after holding opponents to a .202 batting average.

Kettler boasts a 3.99 ERA with four wins in 11 starts, while Pineda is hitting .321 and has scored 50 runs in his first season at Baylor and Richardson is hitting .311 while leading the team with 16 doubles.

