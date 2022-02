MOBILE, AL — Two Baylor Bears were named players of the week ahead of the 2022 Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Abram Smith was named the top running back on the National Team, as voted upon by linebackers and defensive back groups. Meanwhile, Pitre was named the top DS on the National Team, as voted upon by wide receivers and tight ends.

The 2022 Senior Bowl will take place on February 5th at 1:30 pm. The game can be seen on the NFL Network.