WACO, TX — Following a record setting season, Baylor running back Abram Smith announced on Twitter that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

This past season, after moving from linebacker to running back during the offseason, Smith ran for 1,601 yards, a Baylor single-season record, and 12 touchdowns.

The senior from Abilene was also an All-Big 12 Second Team selection, and finished his Bears’ career with 172 on 25 carries in the Sugar Bowl. The performance marked his ninth 100-yard performance of the season.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 28-30.