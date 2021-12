WACO, TX — Baylor running back Abram Smith is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, as announced on Tuesday.

The award goes annually to the best offensive player in college football who was either born in Texas, went to high school in Texas, or plays college football in Texas.

This season, Smith has run for 1,429 yards, which is second in the Big 12 and just 118 yards shy of the Baylor school record.

The winner of the award will be announced on January 12, 2022.