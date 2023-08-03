MINNEAPOLIS, MN (FOX 44) — Following a standout season in which he led the XFL in rushing, former Baylor Bear Abram Smith now has a new NFL home, as he signs with the Minnesota Vikings.

During his lone season with the DC Defenders, Smith rushed for 925 yards, while adding 10 touchdowns, on his way to being named to the All-XFL team.

Smith burst on the scene during his senior season in Waco, where he set the Baylor single-season rushing record with 1,621 yards as he helped lead the Bears to a Big 12 and Sugar Bowl Championship.

The stop in Minnesota will be his second, after he initially signed with New Orleans after going undrafted in 2022.