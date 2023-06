BROOKLYN, NY (FOX 44) — Former Baylor standout Adam Flagler is still searching for his new home at the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft after not hearing his name called on Thursday night.

#Baylor point guard Adam Flagler goes undrafted in the 2023 #NBADraft. Flagler opted to pursue the NBA rather than return to Baylor for another season. A stellar career in the green and gold for him as a pivotal part of the '21 championship team. He'll land somewhere. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) June 23, 2023

Flagler opted to pursue the NBA Draft rather than return to Baylor for his final year of collegiate eligibility. He led the Bears in scoring in the 2022-23 season with 15.6 points per game.