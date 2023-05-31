WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With the decision deadline just a few hours away, Baylor guard Adam Flagler has made the choice to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility and remain in the NBA Draft.

This past season, Flagler was the leading scorer for the Bears, as he averaged 15.6 points per game, while also leading the team with 4.6 assists per game as well.

The 2022-23 campaign capped off a stellar three season career for Flagler in Waco, in which he played in 91 games for Baylor, improving his scoring average in every single season.

He will now wait to hear when his name is called next month, with the 2023 NBA Draft scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.