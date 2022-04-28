WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After an undefeated regular season in singles matches, Baylor Men’s Tennis star Adrian Boitan is the Big 12’s Player of the Year.

Boitan’s undefeated record on court one is the first in program history, as he leads a Bears’ team that enters the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 3 nationally.

He is joined on the All-Big 12 team in singles by his teammate Matias Soto. The doubles team of Sven Lah and Finn Bass also earned All-Big 12 recognition as well.

On the women’s side, the doubles duo of Alicia Herrero Linana and Melany Krywoj was on the All-Big 12 team as well.