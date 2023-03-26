WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former University of Missouri guard Aijha Blackwell is coming back to Waco for her final collegiate season, announcing her return on social media on Sunday.

Blackwell suffered a lower leg injury against SMU in mid-November that sidelined her for a month. However, she couldn’t stay healthy and ultimately decided to shut herself down for the remainder of the season.

In her first season with the Bears, Blackwell played in eight games, averaging 7.5 points per game in 11.9 minutes per game.