WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team was without a key member of its secondary at practice on Friday, as cornerback Al Walcott was sidelined with an injury.

The senior defensive back also had a cast on his lower right arm as well.

One injury note from Baylor Football practice today is that cornerback Al Walcott, who started the final eight games for the Bears in 2021, did not practice and has a cast on the lower part of his right arm. pic.twitter.com/aHRuJgLDS1 — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 12, 2022

Walcott is back for his senior season, after he played in 12 games for the Bears last season, as he finished tied for second on the team with three interceptions.