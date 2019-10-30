All About The Football: Baylor Hopes to Put History and Everything Else Behind Them on Thursday

WACO, Texas — Baylor will hit the field on Thursday looking for their first win over West Virginia since 2015.

There is plenty of hype and attention being paid to the undefeated Bears but he wants his guys to just focus on the football and try to be better between the white lines on Thursday night.

“All the other stuff is all the other stuff like Halloween,” Rhule said. “To me, it comes down to football. And we have not played better football than West Virginia since 2015 and that has to change. That happens on the practice field and in the meeting rooms and so far they have done that at a high level.”

Baylor is 2-1 against West Virginia, in Waco.