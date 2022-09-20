WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Volleyball will open up Big 12 play on Wednesday without one of its top players, as All-Big 12 First Tea outside hitter Lauren Harrison will miss the contest.

“That adds a wrinkle to it” said Baylor Head Volleyball Coach Ryan McGuyre. “Thought we were going to maybe have her, but it doesn’t look that way.”

Last season, Harrison played in 91 sets for the Bears, and recorded a .262 offensive percentage with 241 kills.

This will mark the fourth game that she has missed in a row this season.

Baylor will open up Big 12 play on Wednesday, September 21st at 7:00 pm against TCU.