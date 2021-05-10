Andy Thomas Named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – For his performance in the series against Kansas State, fifth-year senior catcher Andy Thomas was named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week on Monday.

Thomas led the Big 12 this week after hitting an impressive .727 (8-of-11) in the series win over Kansas State. The fifth-year senior also led the conference with three home runs, nine RBI and 18 total bases as he had multiple hits in all three games. Thomas also tied for the Big 12 lead with eight hits, while coming in tied for second with six runs scored as the Bears outscored K-State 43-15 on their way to their fourth-straight Big 12 series win.

Thomas was a triple short of the cycle in the Bears 17-2 thrashing of the Wildcats on Friday, while picking up two hits in the Saturday game. The Murrieta, Calif., native had his first multi-home run game of his career after smacking two two-run home runs and set a new career-high with six RBI in the Bears record-setting 23-3 win in seven innings over KSU on Sunday.

On the season, Thomas is hitting a career-best .350/.408/.595, to go along with a career-high 10 home runs and 53 RBI. Thomas leads the team in home runs and RBI, he is also second on the team in hits (57), batting average, slugging percentage and total bases (97). His 53 RBI are third-most in the Big 12.

