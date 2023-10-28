WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The woes in Waco continued on Saturday afternoon for the Baylor Football team, as the Bears dropped their fifth home game of the season in a loss to Iowa State.

With the defeat at McLane Stadium, the Bears joined UCONN as one of two programs in the country to lose five home games at this point in the season.

Once again, it was a slow start that hurt Dave Aranda and company when it was all said and done. Against Iowa State, it was the Baylor offense that failed to get going once again in the first half, as the Bears faced a 17-6 halftime deficit.

Out of the break, it was the Cyclones that struck once again, as Cartevious Norton broke a 49-yard run to the house to give ISU a 24-6 lead with 11:15 in the 3rd quarter. A 45-yard Chase Contreraz field goal would then give Iowa State its biggest lead of the game at 27-6.

From there, Baylor would slowly but surely chip away once again, with Dawson Pendergrass’ second touchdown of the game cutting the deficit to 27-18 with 13:36 left in the game.

The Cyclones immediately responded with a field goal on the ensuing drive to go back up 12, and then Pendergrass was stuffed on a 4th-and-3 run with less than five minutes left as Iowa State put the game away for good.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 3-5 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on Saturday, November 4th when they host Houston at 2:30 pm.