Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime: Baylor Basketball is Taking All Comers

WACO — It’s a great time to be a Baylor basketball fan, as they enter the season as the 2nd-ranked team in the preseason poll.

There’s no doubt we’re going to know just how good this team is by the time this team gets to the end of their regular season because they are testing themselves. They could play as many as 12 of their 27 regular season games against the Top 19 in the AP top 25.

Their first five games include some of the biggest names in College Basketball this year including the only team ahead of them in the preseason rankings, number one Gonzaga.

“I’m waiting for the final research but I don’t think anyone’s ever had a tougher five game stretch to open up a college basketball season,” Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew said. “If you listen to Andy Katz, Illinois, Gonzaga Villanova all number one seeds in his preseason NCAA bracket. In the first five games we could play three of them, possibly. So it just speaks to, first of all, it’s a great compliment to the program to be able to schedule games like that. And then the second thing is we have a lot of trust and respect and belief in our team that we can handle a schedule like that.”