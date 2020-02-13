Aranda Adds Justin Johnson as Running Backs Coach

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Richardson, Texas native Justin Johnson has been named Baylor Football’s running backs coach as announced by head coach Dave Aranda Wednesday.

“Justin has a great track record of developing young players. He brings a lot of energy,” Aranda said. “I think his ability to recruit the state of Texas, particularly the city of Houston, is going to a great advantage for us. He’s got a beautiful family. He’s a family man that loves football and wants to be able to push our student-athletes to be the best they can be.”

Johnson joined Baylor following a one-year stint in 2019 as running backs coach at his alma mater, the University of Houston. He helped UH achieve its 18th straight season with at least 1,500 rushing yards in 2019. The Cougars’ rushing attack ranked 37th in FBS, averaging 188.2 yards per contest.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity at a great university like Baylor that excels not only in athletics but also in academics,” Johnson said. “I feel grateful and blessed for the opportunity to work with Coach Aranda, one of the most well respected and knowledgeable coaches in the country. I’m also very excited to work with and learn from Coach Fedora and the offensive staff here. This is a great opportunity and I am super fired up to be here.”

Prior to his time at Houston, Johnson spent three years at Kansas, including serving as wide receivers coach in 2018. He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as an offensive analyst.

Johnson served as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2013, helping the Aggies to a 9-4 record including a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Duke. He began his coaching career in 2012 at UH, serving as an offensive quality control assistant for the Cougars.

A native of Richardson, Johnson was a four-year letterwinner at Houston from 2008-11. An All-Conference USA first-team pick in 2011, Johnson competed in three bowl games and two Conference USA Championship games.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Sports Administration from Houston in 2011. He and his wife Aisha have a son, Jayden.