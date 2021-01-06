Aranda Adds Ryan Pugh and Chansi Stuckey to Baylor Staff

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Ryan Pugh and Chansi Stuckey have been hired as assistant coaches, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda announced Tuesday. Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Pugh will coach the offensive line and Stuckey will serve as wide receivers coach.

“Ryan is an up-and-coming coach,” Aranda said. “He’s a family man and he is a leader. Ryan has great football intelligence and great communication skills. More than that, I am impressed with the quality of person that he is. I also have a great appreciation for the way that he has been able to inspire his players, and build strong, cohesive and aggressive offensive lines. We are excited for Ryan to join us.”

Pugh comes to Baylor from Troy, where he served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2019-20. He reunites with Grimes whom he worked under as offensive line coach at BYU in 2018, and as a graduate assistant at Auburn, Virginia Tech and LSU.

In his two seasons as offensive coordinator at Troy, Pugh engineered an offense that topped the 500-yard mark in total offense on seven different occasions and scored 35-plus points 12 times. In 2019, the Trojans finished ninth nationally in passing offense (313.2), 25th in scoring offense (33.8) and 18th in total offense (456.3).

Under Pugh’s guidance, Troy had 10 All-Sun Belt honorees on offense including five offensive linemen.

In his first season at BYU, the Cougars improved their scoring output by more than 10 points per game, their rushing total by more than 20 yards per game and their total offensive output by more than 39 yards per game. BYU finished 35th nationally with 27 rushing touchdowns on the season after finding the end zone just 12 times on the ground before Pugh’s arrival. Additionally, center James Empey earned Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America honors, Brady Christensen earned Freshman All-America (second team) honors and tackle Austin Hoyt was named to the Phil Steele All-Independent Team.

Prior to joining the staff at BYU, Pugh spent the previous two seasons (2016-17) at UTSA coaching the offensive line. Pugh started his career with stints as a graduate assistant at Auburn (2012), Virginia Tech (2013), Cincinnati (2014) and LSU (2015).

A four-year letterwinner at Auburn from 2007-2010, Pugh earned All-America honors as a senior and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy. He was a three-time All-SEC selection and was the starting center for the Tigers’ 2010 national championship team.

A native of Hoover, Alabama, Pugh graduated cum laude with his bachelor’s degree in building science from Auburn in 2012. He is married to the former Cathey Lee Dalton and the couple has two daughters, Etta Graceyn and Ellen James.

Stuckey joins the Baylor coaching staff following a stellar 2020 season at Clemson where he helped his alma mater win the 2020 ACC Championship and earn its sixth consecutive College Football Playoff berth. He spent two seasons on staff at Clemson, most recently in an offensive player development role during 2020 and as a graduate assistant in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to add Chansi and his tremendous energy to our staff,” Aranda said. “I am fired up to see the environment that he is going to create with our wide receivers. I look forward to all the possibilities of what he can bring to our program with his communication skills, his heart and his boundless energy. Having played the position in the NFL and having experience with the receivers at Clemson, he is going to be a truly great addition to our program.”

Stuckey starred at quarterback and wide receiver for the Tigers from 2003-06. The 2006 first-team All-ACC selection finished his career with 141 career receptions for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following his Clemson career, Stuckey spent five seasons in the NFL from 2007-11 with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

A native of Warner Robins, Ga., Stuckey graduated from Clemson in 2006 with a degree in management. He and his wife, Summer, have a son, Aiden.