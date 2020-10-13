Aranda Encouraged by Team’s Determination After Disappointing Week

WACO — Baylor Football has suffered more postponements (3) than they have played games (2) in 2020.

The latest postponement comes after their match up with Oklahoma State was moved to December 12th in the wake of a COVID outbreak within the Bears.

Baylor’s Dave Aranda said Baylor and the Big 12 are looking into the source of the spread but at this point the signs point to the road trip to West Virginia. Now they are in the process of making sure it doesn’t happen moving forward.

“I think it will change things,” Aranda said of their processes and protocols for road games. “I’m just speaking for me personally but you always want to be growing, and it’s one thing if it happens to you. It’s another to learn from stuff that you’re hearing from this place, or that guy, or that situation. So we tried to be at that forefront going in, and felt that was the case but the ability to take the talking to and to improve, that’s gonna be the big takeaway moving forward.”

The Bear opponent this week will also go two weeks between their games as they now turn their attention to Iowa State.

“Nothing surprises us anymore,” Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy said. “You just kind of roll with the punches. When we started this we felt like we would run into a game or two where there could be COVID issues on our team or another team. We’ve been working on for Baylor, so you take that and put that in the filing cabinet and you open up Iowa State.”

Dave Aranda and his team have gone back to meeting virtually until at least October 17th but he said he is encouraged by the attitude his team is showing.

“I know they’re disappointed,” Aranda said. “I think they understand it is needed — The brake we’re on. I think they also understand the team that we’ve got, and the importance of staying together and staying focused. In my conversations with them just individually, and in our team meetings that we’ve had — have kind of illustrated that. As disappointed and frustrated as we all feel, I’m encouraged by just the determination I’m seeing.”