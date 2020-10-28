Aranda Expecting Better O-Line Play as Practice Reps and Continuity Increase

WACO — the Baylor offense has really struggled in their 3 games this season, sitting ninth in the Big 12 in total offense and 8th in the league in passing yards.

One of the reasons for that has been the struggles along the offensive line. Baylor is 7th in the Big 12 allowing 3 sacks per game.

Baylor has had a bit of a revolving door at offensive line using seven different starters and three different line-ups in each of their three games.

“There were guys who played in that game that we were able to get back on our team on Thursday and Friday,” Aranda said. “They were having kind of quarantine walk-throughs early in the morning trying to get them prepared. There really isn’t a position group that needs more cohesion and kind of a collective mind than that group.”

Aranda said on Monday that he expected to have everybody available for the TCU game a first for Baylor this year.

“We took our (COVID-19) tests on Sunday and Everyone is negative,” Aranda said. “We’ve got two more tests to go. We are set right now obviously with two tests to take, but we’re set to have everybody, which we haven’t been in that situation. Even more importantly than that, we’ll be able to rep everybody throughout the week.”