WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Dave Aranda has his newest assistant coach to help lead the ground game in former SMU running backs coach Khenon Hall, the team announced on Saturday.

Hall is well known as one of the top recruiting minds in the state of Texas. Hall helped lead the Mustangs this past season to an 11-2 record and a 181.1 yards per game on the ground in 2023.