Aranda Proud of Baylor’s Grit in 31-24 win Over Texas

WACO, TX — The No. 16 Baylor Bears defeated the Texas Longhorns 31-24 at McLane Stadium on Saturday. The Bears were trailing 14 to 10 at the half, and held Texas to scoring only 10 second half points.

“Some big battles, and for us to come out on top with that credit to players or credit the coaches for seeing people,” Dave Aranda said. “And you know, I think just the team starting fast, I think that was the intention. And then I think, you know, getting punched in the face by a really good Texas team, I think was anticipated.”