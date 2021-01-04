Aranda Tabs BYU OC Jeff Grimes as Baylor’s New Offensive Coordinator

WACO — Baylor has confirmed that BYU Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been named to the same position with the Bears.
Grimes was among five finalists for the Broyles Award given to the nation’s top assistant coach, in 2020. BYU’s offense averaged 522 yards a game last year which was 7th best in the nation.
Prior to arriving at BYU in 2018 Grimes worked at LSU with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda where Grimes served as the offensive line and running game coordinator for the Tigers from 2013-2017.
Grimes will also coach tight ends while former Baylor quarterback Shawn Bell will move into the role of quarterbacks coach.