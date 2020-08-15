Aranda’s Attention to Detail Stands Out to Players and Coaches

WACO — Baylor Head football Coach Dave Aranda has a reputation of being soft-spoken but very thoughtful with a brilliant football mind.

If you walk through a Baylor practice you won’t see him doing a ton of screaming and yelling but more watching, observing and helping his players like linebacker Terrel Bernard maximize their potential.

“You see coach Aranda just kind of walk in behind us and he’s pinpointing little details that can make a huge difference within the game,” Bernard said. “After we go to practice and I watch the film, I text him specific plays, formations and things to look for, very specific stuff. I think that’s helped me play a lot faster and learn the game a little bit better.”

Baylor is Aranda’s first stop as a head coach, but he has multiple coaches on his staff with head coaching experience of their own, including defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who hired Aranda at Delta State. Roberts is impressed with how Aranda is putting his own stamp on this Baylor program as the head coach.

“he has a unique way of looking at some things,” Roberts said. “I think he’s got a good grasp right now sitting in the big chair and understanding, how he wants this program to reflect how he wants it to look.”